Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $29.60 Million Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,425,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

