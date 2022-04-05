Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 988,809 Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 988,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,824,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,756,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

