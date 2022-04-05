Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 800,809 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 800,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.