Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 645,569 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 645,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,350,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,574,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after buying an additional 529,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88.

