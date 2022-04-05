Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 461,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.02% of SPX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SPX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SPX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPX by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

