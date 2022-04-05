Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $267.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.40.
ALGT stock opened at $160.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $132.03 and a one year high of $255.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.53.
In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $5,149,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
