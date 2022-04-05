Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $267.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.40.

ALGT stock opened at $160.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $132.03 and a one year high of $255.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.53.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $5,149,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

