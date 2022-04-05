Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.15.
ALGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of ALGS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 6,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,398. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 3,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 453,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 358,741 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,865,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,440,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after acquiring an additional 180,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.
About Aligos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
