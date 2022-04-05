Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.15.

ALGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of ALGS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 6,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,398. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,944.02% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 3,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 453,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 358,741 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,865,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,440,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after acquiring an additional 180,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

