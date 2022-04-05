Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given New SEK 350 Price Target at Barclays

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from SEK 382 to SEK 350 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a SEK 350 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.17.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $44.34.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

