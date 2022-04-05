Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRT opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alaunos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaunos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

