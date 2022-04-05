Akroma (AKA) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Akroma has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $17,566.69 and $13.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.23 or 0.07549358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00099273 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.