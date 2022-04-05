Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.93

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.93 and last traded at $121.41, with a volume of 12252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $227,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,709. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972,730 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $154,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $151,184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after acquiring an additional 456,513 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

