Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Airbus from €165.00 ($181.32) to €170.00 ($186.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbus from €120.00 ($131.87) to €135.00 ($148.35) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($151.65) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. Airbus has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

