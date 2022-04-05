Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 5,500 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $952,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ABNB stock traded down $5.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,873. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.19. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.80 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,372,000 after buying an additional 2,070,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.