Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) VP Sells $13,062.82 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) VP Jebaseelan Kingsley sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $13,062.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jebaseelan Kingsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Jebaseelan Kingsley sold 322 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $13,147.26.

Shares of AGYS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.55. 4,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,844. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.36. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.00.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 8.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Agilysys by 20.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

