Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.19 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.29% and a negative net margin of 1,825.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.