Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Gap Up to $2.57

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.65. Agenus shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 44,696 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGEN shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $676.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. State Street Corp grew its position in Agenus by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Agenus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after acquiring an additional 154,875 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agenus by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 485,391 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

