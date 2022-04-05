Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

TSE:AFN traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$42.07. The company had a trading volume of 44,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.27. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.85 and a one year high of C$45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$790.66 million and a PE ratio of 84.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$327.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$287.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.7600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

