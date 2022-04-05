Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Now Covered by Moffett Nathanson

Investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

Shares of AFRM opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Affirm has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.78.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Affirm by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after buying an additional 7,231,859 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $164,848,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

