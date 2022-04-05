Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target Raised to €5.40

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.40 ($5.93) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEG. UBS Group cut their price objective on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

NYSE AEG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 360,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Aegon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,370,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after buying an additional 24,851 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,148,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after buying an additional 122,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,659,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after buying an additional 229,109 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 289,847 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

