Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target Raised to €5.40

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.40 ($5.93) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEG. UBS Group cut their price objective on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.
NYSE AEG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 360,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.22.
About Aegon (Get Rating)
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.