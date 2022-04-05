AdvisorShares Investments LLC Trims Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.14. 14,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,209. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

