AdvisorShares Investments LLC Trims Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.12% of RCI Hospitality worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $60.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,392. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $576.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RICK. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

