AdvisorShares Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 143,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. 7,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,040. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 5,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $45,246.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $218,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,738. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

