AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 88 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aravt Global LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 83.9% during the third quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 494.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 41.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.

Shares of MTN stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.33. 6,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,595. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

