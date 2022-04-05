AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $49,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $141.28. 3,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,225. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.58. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

