AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,737,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

