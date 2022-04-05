AdvisorShares Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $84.33. 105,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $61.45 and a twelve month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

