AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 491,037 Shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) by 532.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,037 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBN. Emfo LLC bought a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth $196,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter worth $52,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. 812,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,492. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. CYBIN INC. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

