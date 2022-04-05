Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50.

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 45.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,991,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 68,281 shares during the period. 43.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

