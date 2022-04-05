Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given New GBX 2,600 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,600 ($34.10) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.69) to GBX 2,630 ($34.49) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,758.37.

OTCMKTS:AMIGY remained flat at $$33.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $51.84.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

