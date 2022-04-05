adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €300.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($351.65) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($318.68) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €359.00 ($394.51) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($291.21) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($318.68) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €302.88 ($332.83).

Shares of ADS opened at €212.60 ($233.63) on Monday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($220.89). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €220.26 and a 200-day moving average of €250.89.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

