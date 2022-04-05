Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

Shares of ADIL opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.63. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADIL. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

