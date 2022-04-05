Addison Advisors LLC Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,281 shares of company stock worth $5,689,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.83. 1,348,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,900. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

