Addison Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

