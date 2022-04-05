Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 2,442 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,337 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.91. 17,293,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,978,127. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average of $156.18. The stock has a market cap of $401.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

