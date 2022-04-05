Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.79. 2,239,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $112.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.