Addison Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 171.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,335,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,741,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.94. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.