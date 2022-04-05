Addison Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,012,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,817. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.86.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

