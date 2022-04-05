Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5,277.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,639,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.55. 1,772,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,886. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

