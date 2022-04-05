Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $366.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,476. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $358.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.73.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.53.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

