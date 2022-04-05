Addison Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,097,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,789,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

