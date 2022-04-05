Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

