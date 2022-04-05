Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $111.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,675. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $112.90.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.