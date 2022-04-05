Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 312 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,244. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.38.

