Adam McKinnon Buys 120,000 Shares of Magmatic Resources Limited (ASX:MAG) Stock

Magmatic Resources Limited (ASX:MAG – Get Rating) insider Adam McKinnon bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$10,080.00 ($7,578.95).

Adam McKinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magmatic Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, March 29th, Adam McKinnon bought 120,000 shares of Magmatic Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$10,200.00 ($7,669.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.48.

Magmatic Resources Limited engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It focuses on gold, copper, nickel, and base metal deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Myall, the Parkes, and the Wellington North projects located in the East Lachlan, New South Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magmatic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magmatic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.