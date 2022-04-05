Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adagene from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

ADAG traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,329. Adagene has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adagene by 210.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 959,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adagene during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adagene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adagene during the third quarter worth approximately $851,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

