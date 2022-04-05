Acutus Medical, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Acutus Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.84). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.30). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

