Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 164,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.61.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

