Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after acquiring an additional 258,733 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 88.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average of $117.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

