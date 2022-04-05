Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.92.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.77. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,817,000 after purchasing an additional 626,491 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,911,000 after acquiring an additional 105,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

