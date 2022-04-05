Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.30

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 213.80 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 237.13. Abrdn has a 1-year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.94). The stock has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.55) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.74) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 259.38 ($3.40).

In other Abrdn news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 9,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £20,582.52 ($26,993.47). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith bought 50,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($130,748.07). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 100,483 shares of company stock worth $19,987,792.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

